Evil Dead 2 actor Danny Hicks diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Evil Dead 2 actor and Sam Raimi favorite Danny Hicks has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Hicks announced his diagnosis in a Facebook post. The actor's other credits include Intruder, Darkman, Wishmaster, and Spider-Man 2.

"To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news," said Hicks. "I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live. But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets. Ok, gotta go. I'm gunna find out just what in the hell is going on down in that fruit cellar. Take a stroll on over to FullEmpirePromotions and see what my friend Dominic has in the store."

In 2013, Hick's recalled making Evil Dead 2 — in which he played the cowardly and doomed character of Jake — to Starburst.

"It was one of the most exciting times of my life," said the actor. "It was my first role in a feature film. The heat. We didn't have to use any fake sweat, that's for sure. The interior shots were done on the inside of an old junior high school gymnasium. The set was two stories high to allow for the cellar. It had to have been 120 degrees inside. But I think the most memorable thing was just how much fun a person can have as an actor. Even though we beat the hell out of each other, it was a blast. After working on Evil Dead 2, feature film work was all I wanted to do. It really changed my life."

Hicks' friend and personal appearance agent Dominic Mancini has organized a fundraiser to help with the actor's medical experiences. You can donate to the fundraiser at gofundme.