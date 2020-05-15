Danny Boyle to direct Michael B. Jordan in Warner Bros.' Methuselah

Danny Boyle is going from the Beatles to the Bible.

The Yesterday filmmaker will direct Michael B. Jordan in Warner Bros.' long-simmering project Methuselah, EW has confirmed. Oscar winner Simon Beaufoy, who penned Boyle's films Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours, is also on board to rewrite the script.

The original concept for Methuselah was inspired by the Biblical figure who lived to be 969 years old, with a focus on his survival skills, but Boyle and Beaufoy will reportedly rework the story. The film has been in development for several years; the seemingly immortal Tom Cruise was initially attached to star, and Tony Gilroy (Rogue One) wrote the most recent screenplay draft.

Image zoom Mike Marsland/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jordan's involvement was confirmed last year, and he will also produce the film alongside Boyle and Harry Potter producer David Heyman. The actor most recently appeared in the inspirational drama film Just Mercy, and will next be seen in Paramount's action thriller Without Remorse, from writer Taylor Sheridan (Sicario).

Methuselah will reportedly be a large-scale film that could potentially launch a franchise. You could start with all the other names mentioned alongside Methuselah in the Bible — Mahalalel lived for 895 years, give us his movie!

Variety first reported the news.