Oprah Winfrey, who played Sofia in the 1985 film adaptation, broke the news to Brooks that she would be following in her footsteps for the upcoming musical adaptation.

For many people, seeing Oprah Winfrey randomly pop up during a Zoom call would already be cause for celebration — but for Danielle Brooks, it was the surprise of a lifetime.

As seen in a clip from the ABC News special Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising, a resplendent Oprah — "representing all things purple" — dropped in unannounced during an interview Brooks was doing to let the Orange Is the New Black and Peacemaker actress know she'd clinched the role of Sofia in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

"I'm so happy to pass whatever baton from 35, almost 40 years ago, to you," the Big O says in the video (which you can see below). "And I know you're going to kill it," she adds, before showing Brooks a clip of her own audition tape as proof.

Brooks, already crying seconds into seeing Winfrey (as one does), is adorably overcome with emotion. That said, the stage vet seems like a natural choice for the role, considering she nabbed a Tony nomination in 2016 for playing Sofia on Broadway, alongside Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Celie.

Alice Walker's seminal novel, first published in 1982, was turned into a film directed by Steven Spielberg in 1985 and a Broadway musical that debuted in 2005, with a highly acclaimed revival in 2015.

"My heart is so full, thank you," Brooks says in the clip, fighting back tears as she recalls her theatrical turn in The Color Purple. "And I tell you, Ms. Oprah, I did not get to thank you enough the first time. So, thank you. I'm so glad I get to tell you face-to-face thank you for the journey that you allowed me to have the first time."

Winfrey says she wanted to be the one to break the news to Brooks because of the love she has for the character. The then-queen of daytime TV made her acting debut in Spielberg's film, playing the headstrong Sofia. She earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress and went on to name her production company Harpo, both an anagram of her own name and the name of Sofia's husband.

"I have such love for her, this character, everything she represents, and everything she brought to my life," Winfrey tells Brooks. "And what I'm hoping is that she does the same thing for you."

Danielle Brooks Danielle Brooks | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brooks joins an impressive cast for this iteration of The Color Purple, with Fantasia Barrino playing Celie, a role made famous in 1985 by Whoopi Goldberg in her first major film role, Colman Domingo as Mister, and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery. The film, which is slated to begin shooting in Georgia next month, will be produced by Winfrey, Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and Scott Sanders. Blitz Bazawule, who collaborated with Beyoncé on Black Is King, is directing.