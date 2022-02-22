Daniel Radcliffe transforms into Weird Al for biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Radcliffe puts on his best polka face in a first look photo as Weird Al.

Things are getting weird over at the Roku Channel.

Radcliffe can be seen rocking Yankovic's (born Alfred Matthew Yankovic) trademark curls, glasses, and Hawaiian t-shirt, piano accordion in tow, in the photo shared Tuesday.

Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic | Credit: Aaron Epstein/Roku Channel

"Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly, and I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life," Radcliffe told PEOPLE.

Roku announced last month that the Harry Potter alum would play Yankovic in the feature based on the career of the Grammy-winning musician and pop culture icon. According to the film's release, the biopic holds "nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

It further promises to "take audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time." In a statement, Yankovic quipped that this will be the role future generations would remember Radcliffe for.

Daniel Radcliffe; Weird Al Yankovic (L-R) Daniel Radcliffe; "Weird Al" Yankovic | Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," Yankovic joked. "And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

The film is written by Yankovic and Eric Appel, who will also direct and executive produce. Yankovic will produce alongside Funny or Die's Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, and Whitney Hodack, as well as Tango's Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva. The film will be available for free exclusively on the Roku Channel.