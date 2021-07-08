Daniel Radcliffe says there are 'no plans' to reunite for upcoming 20th anniversary of Harry Potter films

This November marks 20 years since "The Boy Who Lived" came to the big screen with the debut of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. But fans who are hoping to see the cast of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World reunite in celebration of their most famous roles might be out of luck.

While promoting season 3 of his show Miracle Workers, Daniel Radcliffe told Entertainment Tonight that there were no current plans to get the gang back together.

"I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year," he said. "So yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."

Since leaving the Wizarding World behind, Radcliffe hasn't been shy about branching out from his Harry Potter childhood. And while he admits that he hasn't gone back to watch the films since they came out, he does have fond memories of filming, particularly with his co-stars Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black and David Thewlis, who played Remus Lupin.

"They were some of the first scenes on the third and the fifth film where I started to feel like I was a young man who was just starting to figure out what acting was, and they were pretty cool people to be around," Radcliffe told ET.

Even though there may not be a big reunion to look forward to, fans can rest assured that the cast still talks to each other regularly. Tom Felton, who played Harry's arch-nemesis Draco Malfoy, recently spoke to People while reflecting on the 20th anniversary and mentioned that keeps in touch with Radcliffe as well as Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played Harry's best friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

"We're all sort of a bit flabbergasted that it's even more popular," Felton told People back in June. "We're all a bit surprised by that. We're certainly excited, and made to feel old when we realize that it was 20 years ago that we made the first film."