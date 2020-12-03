Watch Daniel Radcliffe discover the history of Harry Potter rap lyrics

Harry Potter's magic hit Hogwarts a while ago. The magic of Harry Potter being in rap lyrics hit Daniel Radcliffe on today's season 13 finale of Hot Ones.

In the interview, Radcliffe was asked by host Sean Evans to break down his iconic character's "name-checks" in rap history — lines mentioning the world of Hogwarts. Radcliffe proceeds to have the time of his life.

“I didn’t know there was a history of Harry Potter turning up in rap lyrics!" Radcliffe pleasantly admits on the show. "That's very cool!"

Radcliffe sat in the hot wings hot seat to promote "building a lot of Lego" because of the pandemic, and also his role as Prince Frederick in the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, Kimmy vs. the Reverend.

Radcliffe's rap lyrics du jour came from Lupe Fiasco, Lil Wayne, and CupcaKke. CupcaKke's entry was a little different than the others. Evans instead quoted a sexually explicit tweet from the 23-year-old Chicago rapper. Radcliffe laughed out loud, the pure soul that he is, immediately.

Hip-hop's relationship to Harry and co. traces back to the beginning of the film franchise (2001-11), according to a video breakdown from Genius from 2018, specifically citing songs like Jedi Mind Tricks‘ 2003 “Tibetan Black Magicians." Radcliffe has also shown his own ability in the rap game before on Jimmy Fallon.

Earlier in the interview, Radcliffe, a geek in the world of British quiz shows, mourned the recent loss of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

"You could really tell how much he really loved competition and the game of it," he says. “He loved seeing people who were really smart do well and that is an essential joy of a quiz show”

Radcliffe was himself a whole category on the quiz show back in 2019. “The moment I see a question of myself on a quiz show and I don’t get excited is the moment I know I’ve kind of died a little bit inside," he jokes.