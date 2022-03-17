Daniel Radcliffe isn't interested in starring in a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film

Sorry, Hogwarts alums. Daniel Radcliffe isn't interested in reprising his role as boy wizard Harry Potter in a potential film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Last year, director Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two Harry Potter films and produced the third, said he wanted to return to the Potterverse to direct a film version of J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany's stage play someday, expressing a desire to have original stars Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reprise their roles.

A sequel to the Harry Potter films, Cursed Child follows a new generation of witches and wizards, including Harry and Ginny's youngest son, Albus, alongside grown-up versions of beloved characters. While commemorating the first film's 20th anniversary in November, Columbus said a film adaptation with the original trio would be "cinematic bliss."

HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Hermione Granger in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' | Credit: Everett Collection

"If you're a film nerd or cinephile, it's kind of like what J.J. Abrams did with Star Wars," Columbus told The Hollywood Reporter. "There's no question if you're a Star Wars fan, you were moved just seeing them on screen, seeing Harrison Ford as Han Solo again."

Radcliffe, however, isn't ready to revisit that part of his world just yet, telling The New York Times in an interview published Thursday that the film isn't "something I'm really interested in doing right now" when asked about Columbus' comments and HBO Max's reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore," Radcliffe said of the reunion. "I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter okay and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I'm never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back."

Daniel Radcliffe Daniel Radcliffe | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Radcliffe added, "For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now."

Columbus similarly expressed a desire to return to the HP universe while on Entertainment Weekly Radio in 2015, revealing that he originally wanted to direct all eight films, but decided to step aside since he would've been away from his wife and children for too long.

"I would love to go back and do another one," Columbus told EW at the time. "Not Fantastic Beasts as much, which I think is going to be amazing, but I would love to do another movie with those three characters — Harry, Hermione, and Ron. I'm just fascinated about what happened to them after the end of the last movie because then they cut to 18 years ahead. There's 18 years there of great Harry Potter stories."