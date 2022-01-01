As Radcliffe explains, "You had a bunch of hormonal teenagers anyway and then bring in two massive groups of new people, all of them purposefully hot for the film."

It didn't take much for film critics to pick up on all the hormones flying around by the time the Harry Potter kid actors became teenagers in Goblet of Fire. Just read some of the reviews from back then. Daniel Radcliffe confirms that installment did indeed mark "peak hormone" for the troupe, who were coming of age themselves over the years making the eight movies.

"That film was probably peak hormone, at least for me. It was exactly what you expect," Radcliffe says during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special, streaming now on HBO Max.

"The fourth film was the one with the Beauxbatons and the Durmstrangs," he adds. "So, like, you had a bunch of hormonal teenagers anyway and then bring in two massive groups of new people, all of them purposefully hot for the film. So, yeah... it was all kicking off."

HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Hermione Granger in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.' | Credit: Everett Collection

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, directed by Mike Newell, adapted the fourth book in J.K. Rowling's best-selling series. Students from the French Beauxbatons Academy of Magic and northern Europe's Durmstrang Institute arrive at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to compete in the Triwizard Tournament.

Harry (Radcliffe), though underage, is mysteriously entered into the competition and chosen as one of Hogwarts' representatives, which kick starts a new mystery for him and his best friends Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint).

Radcliffe and Grint were 11 when they were first cast in the first movie, 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, while Watson was 10. By the time Goblet of Fire started filming in May 2004, Radcliffe and Watson were 14 and Grint was 15.

"That film is just all about teenagers having crushes for the first time, asking someone to the date to the Yule Ball," says Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley. "They just mirrored all those awkward phases you go through as a teenager. And they really felt like that, too, because we were literally having the same experiences."

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts 'Harry Potter' stars gather for the 20th anniversary 'Return to Hogwarts' reunion special. | Credit: Nick Wall

Grint reiterates there were "a lot of hormones flying around" on set. Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) remembers, "There were crushes, and people went out with each other and broke up, just like you do at school. It was exactly the same environment, but it was just in a Defense Against the Dark Arts class."

Radcliffe explains that, at this point in the movies, Harry is "a slightly awkward teenage boy in a very unremarkable way, which I suppose feels remarkable for a hero character in something. It did not take a huge acting stretch to tap into my awkward nerdy teenage side."

