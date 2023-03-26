Daniel Radcliffe and longtime partner Erin Darke are expecting their first child

Daniel Radcliffe and his partner Erin Darke are expecting their first child.

A representative for the Harry Potter star confirmed the news to EW. The two met on set of the 2013 literary romance drama Kill Your Darlings, in which Radcliffe played a young Allen Ginsberg and Darke a love interest, and have been a couple ever since.

"It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other," Radcliffe told People TV in 2019 of how he met Darke, referencing an explicit scene between the two in the film. "That was the beginning of our beautiful relationship."

"Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting," Radcliffe added.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke at the TIFF world premiere of 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Radcliffe and Darke would later go on to reunite onscreen again on season 3 of Radcliffe's comedy series Miracle Workers. The two have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but Darke recently joined Radcliffe at the world premiere of his Weird Al biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

Radcliffe has been vocal about his desire for parenthood, telling Time Out London in 2013 that he wanted to be a young father. "I like the idea of being a youngish parent so I've got energy to play football, even though they'll be better than me by the time they're 4," he said. "I've grown up around lots of people who were having kids when I knew them, because a lot of them were a lot older than me. And I saw the wonderful change in them."

Radcliffe rose to prominence for his role as titular boy wizard in the Harry Potter film franchise. Other notable works include Swiss Army Man, The Lost City, and The Woman in Black. Darke has appeared in films Thank You For Your Service, Night Comes On, and Glimpse, and TV shows Dietland, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Moonshine.