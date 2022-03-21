The actor appeared on The View and strongly denied that he's taking on the X-Men character from longtime star Hugh Jackman.

Daniel Radcliffe says he's not sharpening his claws to play X-Men legend Wolverine any time soon.

After rumors recently swirled that the Harry Potter star would pick up playing the comic book hero from longtime actor Hugh Jackman, Radcliffe told the ladies of The View that there's no truth to speculation he's taking on the role for future projects.

"I deny, yes," he said when cohost Ana Navarro pressed him on the topic during Monday's episode. "This is something that comes up every so often, I think because in the comics Wolverine is short, so every so often they're like, 'Who's a short actor?' There's never been any actual truth to it. Every so often I get bored of answering the questions sensibly, so I just make a joke like I did the other day and that sort of has reignited the rumors of it, but there's nothing going on."

Daniel Radcliffe; Hugh Jackman as Wolverine Daniel Radcliffe says he's not playing Wolverine. | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; 20th Century Studios

But, the 32-year-old said he wouldn't be opposed to anyone — including franchise fans — from advocating for him to play Wolverine in the future.

"I will not stop anybody from doing anything," he said. "Any comparison that implies me being even remotely in the world of Hugh Jackman is inherently flattering."

Jackman previously played Wolverine across nine films between 2000 and 2017, with the Oscar-nominated Logan marking his final appearance as the beloved character.

Radcliffe — currently starring opposite Sandra Bullock in The Lost City — also expressed last week that he's not planning on returning to the Harry Potter franchise for a film adaptation of the Cursed Child stage play, as he told the New York Times it isn't "something I'm really interested in doing right now."

"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore," Radcliffe said. "I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter okay and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I'm never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back."

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus EW's digital TV editor Ashley Boucher on why you should binge Starstruck, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.