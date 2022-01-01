Emma Watson said this scene was already "the most horrifying thing anyone one of us had to go through."

Daniel Radcliffe admits he was 'an absolute dick' about Ron and Hermione kissing scene

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (TV special) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Emma Watson looks back on Ron and Hermione's big kissing scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 as "the most horrifying thing anyone one of us had to go through." It was made more horrifying by Daniel Radcliffe, who cops to being "an absolute dick" in the lead-up to the sequence.

Radcliffe, Watson, and Rupert Grint discussed that moment during Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the reunion special streaming now on HBO Max.

"I did not make this better because I've been told significantly that I was being an absolute dick about this and was like, 'I'm gonna come on set and watch you guys kiss,'" Radcliffe remembers. "I'm sorry about that, guys."

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 Rupert Grint's Ron and Emma Watson's Hermione share a kiss in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2.' | Credit: Warner Bros.

Grint, who played Ron, said the kiss between the characters was "built up so much through the whole series." Watson was scared they were never going to be able to do it on the day because neither one of them could take it seriously.

"It was meant to be this dramatic make-out," she says. "We kept corpsing. We kept laughing."

Ron and Hermione finally lock lips during a distressing moment in Deathly Hallows — Part 2 when the characters are in the Chamber of Secrets. Hermione, with support from Ron, destroys one of the last remaining Horcruxes with a basilisk fang, which causes a magical wave of water to come crashing towards them. When they realize they survived, the two show their long-blossoming love for each other.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe in 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' | Credit: Nick Wall

Watson says it wasn't just Radcliffe who wanted to come to set and watch the moment. Everyone felt like it was a big deal.

"I knew I was gonna have to be the one to make this thing happen because Rupert was not gonna," she says. "So, I just had to go for it. I needed, like, momentum into the kiss in order to do it."

According to director David Yates, she took "no prisoners."

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content:

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.