Daniel Kaluuya joins Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Spider-Punk

Daniel Kaluuya, welcome to the Spider-Verse.

The first Into the Spider-Verse was a massive hit in 2018, winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and Sony is currently working on two sequels. The first, Across the Spider-Verse, will hit theaters in June 2023, while the second, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is set to open in March 2024. (So many Spider-Verses!)

Daniel Kaluuya; Hobie Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk Daniel Kaluuya is joining the cast of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,' voicing Spider-Punk. | Credit: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage; Marvel Comics

Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Kemp Powers are directing Across the Spider-Verse, and the film will once again center on Miles Morales, following him as he journeys across alternate universes and teams up with a new crew of multiversal Spideys. The voice cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Velez as Miles' parents, as well as Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Jorma Taccone as the Vulture, and Jason Schwartzman as the villainous Spot.

Returning writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are back to write the script for Across the Spider-Verse, along with Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). "Miles' story is an epic," they told EW last year. "We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one."

As for Spider-Punk, he's a fairly recent addition to the Marvel universe, first popping up in the comics in 2015. He was created by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel, and he's an alternate version of Hobie Brown. In the original timeline, Hobie becomes the Prowler, but here, he gains spider powers and declares himself Spider-Punk, fighting for freedom and defeating his enemies with the power of punk-rock.

