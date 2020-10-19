Daniel Kaluuya takes on a revolution in Judas and the Black Messiah

Speaking of these exciting filmmakers you've collaborated with, it's a list of people who weren't necessarily household names as filmmakers but now appear set as a big part of the industry's future, whether it's Ryan, Jordan Peele, Melina Matsoukas, or Lena Waithe. What do you attribute to being able to identify and pair yourself with these kind of talents?

I don't know. I think I made a decision about what kind of stuff I want to make and I just care about accessible excellence. I really care about that. For me, it's that kind of thing where I made those decisions and I go, "This is what I'm about." I feel everything through that outlook. It just happens to be that people that I'm fans of would gravitate towards you, and you gravitate toward them. Personally, I find it really exciting that, like, you sit-down with Shaka and you love Newlyweeds, it was a really great first film, and then I saw on-set a bit of the sequence of Lakeith's introduction into the film and I'm like, "Wow, like, you're a filmmaker." I think that the principles and decisions that I've made awhile ago are just kind of cashing out. So then I'm working with people that are similarly-minded, and I feel really lucky that I'm at this part of a lot of people's journeys, whether it's Melina and Lena, whether it's Jordan, whether it's Shaka. I'm really at the beginning, or near the beginning, of a lot of these people working in film. So that's really exciting to me, because I want to learn and I want to grow, and these are filmmakers that don't really know the rules, and that's okay. They can surprise you with their form and how they think.