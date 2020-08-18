Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park teaming for heist movie with Asian-American ensemble

The Always Be My Maybe costars are teaming up to produce and star in a heist film with a predominantly Asian-American cast, EW has confirmed. Writer Young Il Kim ( Billions ) will pen the screenplay for the film, which Amazon Studios recently acquired after a bidding war. Plot details are vague, but the movie will reportedly follow a group of high school friends who reunite for a job, taking inspiration from classic heist films like Ocean's Eleven .

Speaking to Deadline, which first reported the news, Kim also cited the stripper comedy The Full Monty and Justin Lin's indie crime film Better Luck Tomorrow as inspirations. "It's a story that kind of highlights community, friendship, unity in a very familiar genre that people I think will enjoy," he said, adding, "There is an appetite to see this kind of a movie with an Asian-American cast, and that is a really promising sign of the times."