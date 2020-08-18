Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park teaming for heist movie with Asian-American ensemble
Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park are about to steal more than our hearts.
The Always Be My Maybe costars are teaming up to produce and star in a heist film with a predominantly Asian-American cast, EW has confirmed. Writer Young Il Kim (Billions) will pen the screenplay for the film, which Amazon Studios recently acquired after a bidding war. Plot details are vague, but the movie will reportedly follow a group of high school friends who reunite for a job, taking inspiration from classic heist films like Ocean's Eleven.
Speaking to Deadline, which first reported the news, Kim also cited the stripper comedy The Full Monty and Justin Lin's indie crime film Better Luck Tomorrow as inspirations. "It's a story that kind of highlights community, friendship, unity in a very familiar genre that people I think will enjoy," he said, adding, "There is an appetite to see this kind of a movie with an Asian-American cast, and that is a really promising sign of the times."
In addition to Always Be My Maybe, Kim recently appeared on NBC's New Amsterdam in what was to be a recurring role, before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the show's season short. Park, meanwhile, appeared in this year's Valley Girl remake and will star in Marvel's Disney+ series WandaVision.
