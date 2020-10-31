Daniel Craig calls Sean Connery 'one of the true greats' in tribute to late star
Craig says Connery will "continue to influence actors and filmmakers alike for years to come."
Daniel Craig has paid tribute to his fellow 007 Sean Connery, describing the actor as "one of the true greats." Earlier today, the BBC reported that Connery passed away at the age of 90.
“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema," Craig said, in a statement released to EW. "Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”
Connery played James Bond in seven movies. Craig's fifth, and final, film as the superspy, No Time to Die, will be released next year.
