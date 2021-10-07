The No Time to Die cast and director reflect on closing out the actor's time as James Bond.

What Daniel Craig has to constantly remind people about Bond, and his final word for the franchise

It's time for Daniel Craig to hang up his James Bond tuxedo, but first, let's give him the last word on his version of 007.

When asked what he feels he has to constantly correct people about when it comes to Bond and the franchise, he quipped in a video with EW, "No more Bond girls."

"They don't exist anymore," he elaborated. "They may exist again, but not in my movies."

Presumably, Craig is referring to the evolution of the female characters in this film, and the fact that the women, who were once often sexual objects, femme fatales, and damsels-in-distress across the franchise, have become a whole lot more complex.

That extends to No Time to Die, which features Lea Seydoux reprising her role as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch as a new 007, Nomi, and Ana de Armas as the mysterious Paloma, who can also hold her own against Bond. And let's not forget Naomie Harris who has upgraded the once desk-bound secretarial work of Moneypenny to a ton of field action.

But that's all Craig will say on that matter. As Lashana Lynch says, "He said what he said."

When asked for his final word on the iconic franchise that he's fronted since 2006's Casino Royale, Craig had just one thing to say: "Bye!"

Well, that's Bond for you. James Bond.

Watch EW's full video with Craig, Lynch, Seydoux, Rami Malek, and director Cary Fukunaga above.

No Time to Die hits theaters Friday.

