Daniel Craig receives the same royal honor as James Bond

Craig and Bond are even more connected these days.

Daniel Craig may be finished playing James Bond, but the character's legacy remains intertwined with that of the actor's.

Princess Anne has awarded Craig, 54, the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, a British order of chivalry founded in 1818. It's the same honor Craig's fictional 007 character received.

A photo of the royal bestowing the honor unto Craig was shared on social media Tuesday.

"We've been expecting you…" the tweet reads. "The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George — the same honor held by his character James Bond — in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theater."

The Order of St Michael and St George is mentioned in Bond's obituary as seen in 2012's Skyfall. The Ian Fleming novels — on which the movie franchise is based — mention Bond received the distinction in From Russia, with Love and On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Craig was previously named an honorary commander in the U.K. Royal Navy in September 2021. The Bond character was also a member of the Royal Navy.

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said at the time, "Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the Service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world."

Craig's tenure as James Bond extended to five films, including Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), and Spectre (2015). He retired from the role with 2021's No Time to Die.

"It was there before me, and it will be there after me," Craig once told EW of 007. "But I've had a chance to be part of all of this, and if you can't get it up for a Bond movie as an actor, what can you get it up for? So, yeah, I'll miss it a lot."

Franchise producer Barbara Broccoli told EW this year in September that she and her team haven't begun their search for the next Bond. "We're going to be sort of sitting down and trying to figure out where the Bond series is going to go, and we need to do that first, to get a sense of that, before we start casting for the role," she said. "So we'll start thinking about that sometime next year."

Craig has since moved on to play Detective Benoit Blanc in a string of Knives Out whodunnit movies, which continues with this year's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

