Daniel Craig bows out with a bang in final No Time to Die trailer

Daniel Craig is bowing out of the James Bond franchise with an appropriately sized bang in the final trailer for No Time to Die.

The new preview for the long-delayed 25th film in the 007 series marks Craig's final turn as the beloved secret agent, and the teaser pays spectacular homage to his time spent kicking ass in the iconic spy's tux.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga's film sets Craig's Bond free from active service, and picks up as he enjoys a tranquil life in Jamaica. He's soon thrust back into action, however, when an old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), turns up asking for help rescuing a kidnapped scientist — a plot that sends Bond into the thick of an evil villain's plot.

The film will be accompanied by a new documentary, Being James Bond, detailing Craig's 15-year journey as 007. It will stream for free on the Apple TV app from Sept. 7 through Oct. 7, one day before No Time to Die hits theaters.

No Time To Die Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux in 'No Time to Die.' | Credit: Sony

No Time to Die — also starring Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes — releases Oct. 8. Watch the new trailer above.

