Daniel Craig's James Bond movies, ranked

5. Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Director: Marc Forster, best known for Monster's Ball, Finding Neverland and the overlooked dramedy Stranger Than Fiction. He also helmed the troubled (though ultimately quite successful) adaptation of World War Z, and is the director of the upcoming Tom Hanks vehicle A Man Called Otto.

The Title Song: "Another Way to Die" – Alicia Keys & Jack White. This is the first musical duet to score a Bond title sequence. It was nominated for Best Song at the 2008 Critics Choice Awards and won a 2008 Satellite Award for Best Original Song.

The Mission: In the wake of his great love Vesper Lynd's (Eva Green) death at the end of Casino Royale, James Bond takes to tracking down the men who blackmailed Vesper into turning on him. The search leads Bond to Dominic Green (Mathieu Amalric), an evil businessman (you can tell by the lack of socks in his loafers) who is attempting to stage a coup in Bolivia in order to harness control of the country's water supply.

Spaghetti Bond, anyone? Forster's notoriously troubled production hovers somewhere between an Italian Bond ripoff (the type of thing Rick Dalton might sign on for were he still alive today) and a Transporter sequel that is conspicuously missing Jason Statham. In either case, what's the point?

Coming after Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace was a stinging disappointment for fans and critics alike. It should be made clear, however, that even at the end of the '80s, or during the Brosnan run, Quantum of Solace would still have been utter pants. Perhaps better-looking pants, but pants it would remain.

It's a film entirely cobbled together (and it is well and truly cobbled together) by the second unit, many of whom worked on The Bourne Ultimatum immediately before doing this film. Whereas the Bourne movies, handheld as they may be, have a grace and physical logic to the mayhem, there is absolutely nothing in Quantum of Solace for the audience to hold on to.

Each of the action sequences are rapidly intercut with other scenes, a tactic that unless it's being utilized by Christopher Nolan usually means that none of the footage was usable on its own. Former 007 Roger Moore himself weighed in, saying that "it was just like a commercial of the action. There didn't seem to be any geography and you were wondering what the hell was going on…There you are, call me old fashioned and an old fuddy duddy." In that case, you can call us a bunch of old fuddy duddy's as well.