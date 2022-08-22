Daniel Craig has his Knives Out in first photos from Netflix sequel

"You definitely get to know [Blanc] a little bit better," Johnson told Netflix's TUDUM. "In the first one, because of the way it was structured, Marta, Ana de Armas' character, was very much the protagonist. In a big way, Blanc was the threat. He was almost the antagonist in terms of just the story structure, because you were worried, even as they got closer, that he was going to catch her and he was going to have to turn her over at the end. So Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie. Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We're very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes."