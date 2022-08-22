Daniel Craig has his Knives Out in first photos from Netflix sequel
Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc is back on the case.
Netflix unveiled the first photos from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson's sequel to his instant hit whodunnit, Knives Out.
The first film saw Blanc investigating the death of an acclaimed mystery author, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), and looking to his spoiled family, as well as his kind-hearted caretaker (Ana De Armas), to find the potential killer. Glass Onion will now see Blanc venturing to Greece as he unravels the circumstances behind another sudden death.
Edward Norton is seen in the photos as Miles Bron, a tech billionaire hosting some of his closest friends on his private Greek island. Those guests are played by Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. It's during this Mediterranean getaway that someone winds up dead.
Monáe also gets a spotlight in the imagery, which depicts Johnson directing the singer-actress in a scene filmed in Villa 20 at the Amanzoe in Porto Heli.
"You definitely get to know [Blanc] a little bit better," Johnson told Netflix's TUDUM. "In the first one, because of the way it was structured, Marta, Ana de Armas' character, was very much the protagonist. In a big way, Blanc was the threat. He was almost the antagonist in terms of just the story structure, because you were worried, even as they got closer, that he was going to catch her and he was going to have to turn her over at the end. So Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie. Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We're very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes."
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 23. But first, it will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
