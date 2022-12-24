Daniel Craig still doesn't get why everyone loved Chris Evans' Knives Out sweater so much

As Detective Benoit Blanc, there's no mystery Daniel Craig can't solve… well, except for why on Earth his Knives Out costar Chris Evans' sweater became such a pop culture phenomenon.

The actor, who returns as the Southern-drawled sleuth in the murder mystery's 2022 sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, revealed that he still doesn't fully understand how the internet lost its collective mind over the now-famous cream cable-knit sweater Evans' character Ransom Drysdale sported in the original 2019 movie.

"It's the bit that goes over my head, that," Craig said in a recent BBC Radio 1 interview. "I don't understand. It's like, so Chris Evans is wearing a jumper. It's like he's naked — or at least naked from the sort of waist down — wearing a jumper. I'm like, 'He's just wearing a jumper.'"

When interviewer Ali Plumb teased that it was certainly one way to make a living, Craig agreed. "Sure, it's a living. He does it very well," he replied. "He wears it very beautifully."

KNIVES OUT (2019) Chris Evans stars as ‘Ransom’ CR: Claire Folger/Lionsgate; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022. Chris Evans as Ransom Drysdale in 'Knives Out;' Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in 'Glass Onion.' | Credit: Claire Folger/Lionsgate; Courtesy of Netflix

And no, Craig doesn't have any residual outfit envy when it comes to Evans' eye-catching ensemble in the Rian Johnson film. "I'm jealous of his pecs," he jokingly clarified while chatting with EW back in 2020. "That's what I'm jealous of!"

So, despite how warm it looks, don't expect to see the former James Bond star cozying up in any Drysdale-approved wooly winter wear anytime soon.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming now on Netflix.

Watch Craig discuss Evans' fashion statement in the clip above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: