Daniel Craig discusses his crazy Glass Onion swimming outfit 

Daniel Craig is no stranger to an on-screen swimsuit moment.

He made his own dashing contributions to James Bond and the secret agent's swimwear during his time as 007, but in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he truly outdoes himself.

Visiting a Greek island while solving his latest mystery, Benoit Blanc (Craig) tries to soak up some sun and make use of the amenities, trawling the grounds in a blue-and-white-striped seersucker swimming costume.

Craig credits costume designer Jenny Eagan for the comedic look, which was entirely her creation.

"Jenny, as you can easily see, has a huge sense of fun," Craig told EW while visiting our studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. "She came up with that herself. I had some other ideas, and she showed me a couple of things, and she was like, 'What about this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, come on, let's do it.'"

The actor was game to play with Eagan's design, and once he saw the costume in person, he resigned himself to the silliness. "When I put it on," Craig said, "[it was] in for a penny [in for a pound] at that point. You're just like, 'We're here now. Might as well.'"

It was equally as fun for the ensemble of Glass Onion to witness Craig in the get-up. "We all really loved it when Daniel showed up that day on set, and we saw it for the first time," said Kate Hudson. "It was a moment."

Hudson, who plays an ex-model in the film, had plenty of flash of her own to flaunt. "I was like a kid in a candy store with all the prints Jenny picked," said the actress. "She knew, with [director] Rian [Johnson], what they were looking for. It was fun for me to put Birdie on. It was so fabulous. There couldn't be enough accessories."

While Craig had his tropical leisurewear, and Hudson had her designer glam, Kathryn Hahn was dismayed by her intentionally less-than-colorful wardrobe as politician Claire. "It was heartbreaking to go to my first fitting and see Kate's rack and Daniel's rack," Hahn recounted.

Added Craig: "I laughed the loudest when Jenny showed me your rack."

"It was just beige," says Hahn. "But then I embraced it."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery plays in select theaters this fall before launching on Netflix Dec. 23.