Daniel Craig says playing 007 turned his world 'upside down' in new James Bond documentary

Daniel Craig's time as James Bond was peppered with explosive action, but the trailer for a new documentary chronicling his evolution into the iconic spy hones in on the introspective emotions the actor grappled with after joining the spectacular franchise.

"I thought I wouldn't know how to handle it, but I knew we were doing something really special," Craig says in the Being James Bond trailer, which teases a retrospective look at his 15-year adventure as 007.

The 45-minute film — set to stream for free on the Apple TV app ahead of Craig's final Bond outing in No Time to Die — includes never-before-seen archival footage dating back to Casino Royale all the way through the upcoming 25th film in the series, which is set to be Craig's last big-screen turn as the secret agent. In the clip, the 53-year-old admits he felt "overwhelmed" by the series at times, and that it marked a significant "change" in his life due to the physical preparation he had to do.

"My world had turned upside down, but I'm incredibly proud and incredibly fortunate to do this," he says.

Being James Bond also features interviews with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

No Time To Die Daniel Craig in 'No Time to Die' | Credit: MGM

"Daniel has just taken this, the character, the series, the whole thing, to a place that is so…extraordinary. And so emotionally satisfying," Broccoli said in a press statement, while Wilson added: "It's also emotionally tough being Daniel's last one. It's tough on Barbara, it's tough on me."

No Time to Die releases Oct. 8 in theaters nationwide. Being James Bond streams for free on the Apple TV app from Sept. 7 through Oct. 7. Watch the teaser trailer above.

