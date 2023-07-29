Director Justin Simien tells EW he nearly had Levy sing "When You Wish Upon a Star" and the Oscar-winning Frozen track instead of the classic Disney ride song.

Dan Levy sings 'It's a Small World' in Haunted Mansion, but it was almost 'Let It Go' from Frozen

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Haunted Mansion.

Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien's new movie inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction is one hell of a ride — especially the joyous scene that sees Dan Levy singing a beloved song from another iconic theme park staple.

There's a scene near the film's midpoint when the investigation by LaKeith Stanfield's Ben, a paranormal expert tasked with helping a single mother (Rosario Dawson) rid her home of infesting spirits, leads him to a separate haunted manor, where Levy and Winona Ryder make cameos as theatrical tour guides ushering guests through the aging abode.

After enduring a lengthy history lesson on the space, Stanfield sneaks past an evening dinner party where Levy's character can be heard playing "It's a Small World" — the Sherman Brothers' legendary 1964 song that plays inside all five It's a Small World boat rides at Disney properties around the world — for a band of rollicking guests.

"I was just obsessed with putting as many Disney Easter eggs as possible, because I'm a nerd," Simien tells EW of incorporating the song into the movie. "We tried a few different things in that moment. I told Kris Bowers, our composer, that I want him to be playing a Disney tune, and we tried a few, and that was the one that universally made everybody chuckle in exactly the right way."

The other options, Simien reveals, included "When You Wish Upon a Star" and an Oscar-winning hit from a Disney animated blockbuster.

"There was a second I was trying to convince them to let us do 'Let It Go' from Frozen, but a megamix version. I tried a couple of things in there, but ["It's a Small World"] was the one everybody could agree with and made you smile in the right way," Simien explains.

When asked if the inclusion of "It's a Small World" in the movie means that Disneyland exists in the Haunted Mansion movie universe, Simien laughs.

"I don't know what metaverse it takes place in, but I'm going to go with yes," he says. "I don't know if they're all in a shared universe, I'm going to have to talk to Walt and get back to you. There's a room that you go to and you just write a question down and there's a knock on the door, so I'll spend some time in the Walt room."

Sounds...haunted.

Haunted Mansion is now playing in theaters nationwide.

