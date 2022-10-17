Dan Levy to explore friendship and loss in directorial film debut, Good Grief
Dan Levy is stepping behind the camera.
The Emmy-winning creator and star of Schitt's Creek will make his directorial film debut with Good Grief, described as a bittersweet and humorous exploration of friendship and loss.
Good Grief will follow Marc Dreyfus, who "chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage," per the logline. When his husband also unexpectedly dies, Marc is forced to confront the grief he's tried hard to avoid, resulting in a Parisian weekend of self discovery with two of his closest friends.
Levy, who also wrote the film, will star alongside Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans, Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, David Bradley, and Jamael Westman. In a statement, Levy called the film a "cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you've evaded for most of your life."
"It's funny, it's bittersweet, it's a project that has helped me work through my own grief," Levy said. "And I hope it does the same for other people as well."
While Good Grief will mark Levy's first time behind the camera for a film, the actor has directed several episodes of his acclaimed sitcom Schitt's Creek and the pilot of his upcoming HBO Max cooking show The Big Brunch. Levy most recently starred in the 2020 rom-com Happiest Season opposite Kristen Stewart and is set to make appearances in the star-studded Haunted Mansion remake, HBO's The Idol, and Netflix's Sex Education.
