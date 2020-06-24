Dan Aykroyd says Harold Ramis will be 'honorably represented' in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

Ghostbusters: Afterlife type Movie genre Action

It's been 36 years since the original Ghostbusters film dominated the box office and when the long-awaited Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally drops in 2021, it'll be without Harold Ramis, who died in 2014. But he will not be forgotten, according to Dan Aykroyd, who recounted what it was like to shoot the third Ghostbusters film without his former writing partner, costar, and friend.

"To have that formation without that man standing right there on the line with us was a pretty serious adjustment," Aykroyd tells EW exclusively while promoting his new Travel Channel series, Hotel Paranormal on Wednesday. "He will be very well represented in the new film, I can tell you that. He’s very honorably represented."

The veteran actor, who became a star while working on Saturday Night Live during its first four seasons, also embraced the franchise's future in the hands of Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, the original director of Ghostbusters and its sequel Ghostbusters II.

"He’s passing the DNA of the first two movies directly to the new generation," he says of the younger Reitman. "It’s just a lot of fun to see these terrific young actors slinging the old Cadillac around and having the equipment in their hands. The story that develops from that is scary and funny and heartfelt and also funny. And it feeds into the possibility of more follow-ups with this group and with others who want to join."

He added, "Everyone can be a Ghostbuster, just start out by studying science and physics. Every county in the United States has a paranormal society, and I don’t think before Ghostbusters that was true. No one back then knew what ectoplasm was, before Ghostbusters. We introduced that term to millions of people around the world where it was just a standard part of the vernacular in the research, which my family has been into for generations. We turned it into a joke [in the film], and I think that’s ok with everyone on the other side. [laughs]"

Hotel Paranormal premieres on July 11 via the Travel Channel.

