The stars of Spies Like Us and Nothing But Trouble are now working together on Zombie Town.

Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase are getting back together for a new movie, and it's guaranteed to be Nothing But Trouble.

The two actors — Aykroyd, 70, and Chase, 78 — will star in Zombie Town, a film based on the novel by Goosebumps author R.L. Stine that's now in production in Ontario, Canada. A source close to the situation tells EW that Chase's deal is currently being finalized.

This is the first movie to feature both actors since 1991's horror-comedy Nothing But Trouble, which Aykroyd also wrote and directed. It was infamously lampooned by critics, including EW. (We called it "sheer hell" at the time.) Former SNL colleagues, Aykroyd and Chase also worked together on 1985's Spies Like Us and 1988's Caddyshack 2.

Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase attends the Television Academy's 24th Hall Of Fame Ceremony Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase are reuniting for the film 'Zombie Town.' | Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage

The duo tried to get a separate movie off the ground around 2012. Aykroyd wrote on Facebook at the time that they were "about to start work on a script concept for a comedy movie." Aykroyd wrote of Chase, "The joy of working with him again is one that I am extremely excited about. Chevy is one of my favorite people, and one of the great anarchistic and physically committed comedians in the business."

According to production company Trimuse Entertainment, Zombie Town follows Mike, a projectionist at his local movie theater in Carverville. He's terrified of zombie movies, but his best friend and crush, Amy, just loves them. So when the new zombie flick from Amy's favorite director is set to premiere on Halloween at his cinema, Mike decides to show her the film early. The two find out the reel is cursed, transforming everyone in town, except for them, into the undead.

Supergirl and Riverdale actor Marlon Kazadi and social media influencer and actress Madi Monroe will perform as the two teen leads. Kids in the Hall's Scott Thompson and Bruce McCulloch will co-star.

"We are delighted to bring the pages of R.L. Stine's Zombie Town to the screen and equally thrilled to be working with such an exceptional cast and crew on this production," Trimuse Entertainment founder and executive producer John Gillespie said in a statement. "A three-time Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award winner with book sales of over $500 million, R.L. Stine has a phenomenal track record of crafting stories that engage and entertain audiences."

