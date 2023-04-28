If at first you don't succeed, "again, again try," as Yoda might say.

Damon Lindelof says he was 'asked to leave' the Star Wars universe (but he'll try again)

Damon Lindelof is shedding some light on his recent departure from the Star Wars franchise.

Now Lindelof has opened up a bit about what went down in the galaxy far, far away. "I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe," he said in a recent Esquire video. "I joined the Star Wars universe; I was asked to leave the Star Wars universe."

Although Lindelof was shown the door, he doesn't seem to have any hard feelings about it. In fact, if given the chance, he said that he'd happily sign on to another Star Wars project in the future. "Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Of course," he said.

Lindelof explained that the Star Wars movies have held a special place in his heart since he was a kid. "[The Empire Strikes Back] was the alpha and the omega," he recalled. "It was the first movie I saw in a movie theater. I love all the storytelling in that world."

He added, "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Or 'again, again try,' as Yoda would say." (Sadly, he declined to do the Yoda voice.)

Speaking with Variety recently, Lindelof described his scrapped Star Wars project as a "true labor of love," adding, "The movie is still happening, but unfortunately not with me."

"I wish them all the best of luck," he continued. "Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is an incredible director, and I can't wait to see what she comes up with."

At Star Wars Celebration in London earlier this month, it was announced that Obaid-Chinoy will direct a film that takes place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. The film will mark the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey and center on her quest to rebuild the Jedi Order.

