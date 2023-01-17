Damien Chazelle knew Babylon would 'get some people mad,' embraces 'fierce opinions'

"We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers."

For Damien Chazelle, negative reviews are just a part of show business, baby!

Still, Chazelle sees nothing wrong with sparking a bit of division amongst audiences with his Golden Age fantasy. In fact, he's all for it.

"It's good to have something that stimulates conversation and debate and a lot of fierce opinions on either side," he told Insider. "We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers and get some people mad, and I think that's good. More movies should do that."

In general, Chazelle noted, he doesn't "really pay that much attention" to reviews and instead believes a film takes on its own life and meaning after it is officially sent out into the world.

"I do believe that it sort of becomes — once the filmmaker finishes the movie — the audience's, and that includes the critics, includes everyone," he explained. "And everyone's gonna have a different take on the film. And I think they're all legitimate."

It's also why he personally doesn't believe in making any late-stage touch-ups to a film. He added, "I mean, it's fine, but I do think, at a certain point, a movie represents a moment in time and a moment in history."

And Babylon certainly does reflect a certain time in history in its own right. In EW's review of the film, critic Leah Greenblatt described the film as a "frantic, antic, and frankly exhausting ode" to classic Hollywood.

"Chazelle often steers his characters toward tragedy or anguish, without ever quite rooting his inscrutable thesis in anything real," Greenblatt noted. "There's also a sense that all this willful outrageousness just isn't his lane: The profanity is both relentless and numbing, and even the orgies look too clean."

Babylon is in theaters now.

