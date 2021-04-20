Dakota Johnson tackles Jane Austen in Persuasion movie adaptation

Netflix will release the star's book-to-screen adaptation of the beloved novel.

Netflix and MRC Film (Knives Out) have announced the popular actress will star in a new adaptation of Austen's beloved novel Persuasion, to be directed by theater helmer Carrie Cracknell as her feature debut.

Billed as a "modern, witty approach" to Austen's story, the film will follow Johnson as Anne Elliot, a non-conforming, progressive woman who lives with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy when a dashing man, Frederick Wentworth, whom she once rejected, comes careening back into her life and offsets the balance between her past and future.

Cracknell, who previously directed Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge to their Tony Award nominations in Broadway's Sea Wall/A Life, will direct from a script written by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow.

A release date and further casting details for Netflix's movie adaptation of Austen's Persuasion have yet to be announced.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.