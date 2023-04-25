The stars are sharing the screen again for the first time since 2004 when Fanning was 10.

Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington have Man on Fire reunion to plug Equalizer 3 at CinemaCon

Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington are ready to walk through fire together, again.

Not since 2004's Man on Fire have the two stars appeared together on the big screen, but Sony's The Equalizer 3 is set to change that. The duo, joined by Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, appeared together Monday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Washington was presented a lifetime achievement award before they plugged their new film.

"I am just so exited to be here and to be a part of this film," Fanning said. "Getting to work with Denzel once is a dream come true and twice is... I don't even know. [I'm] so blessed to be a part of this, and excited for you to see a sneak peek!"

ATRANI, ITALY - OCTOBER 19: Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington attend "The Equalizer 3" photocall on October 19, 2022 in Atrani, Amalfi, Italy. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images) Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington in 2022 | Credit: Ivan Romano/Getty

The CinemaCon audience was given an early look at the trailer, set to be released online on Tuesday, which touted it as the final film in the Equalizer franchise.

Fanning previously expressed her excitement over reuniting with her Oscar-winning costar, writing in an Instagram Story of her Equalizer casting news, "My gratitude to share the screen once again with the legend of all legends is endless. Can't wait."

Her sister, fellow actress Elle Fanning, shared a message on her own page at the time, writing, "The reunion to beat all reunions!!!!"

In the Equalizer franchise, which is loosely based on the '80s TV series of the same name, Washington plays Robert McCall. Sony previously revealed the new film's synopsis, which reads: "Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he's done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1573543a) Man On Fire, Dakota Fanning, Denzel Washington Film and Television Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington in 2004's 'Man on Fire' | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

In Man on Fire, Washington played former CIA operative John Creasy, who must rescue a young girl (played by Fanning, who was 10 when the movie premiered) after she's kidnapped. The film also starred Christopher Walken, Radha Mitchell, Marc Anthony, and Mickey Rourke.

The Equalizer 3 hits theaters Sept. 1.

