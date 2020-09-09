Ridley says the Star Wars braintrust were "toying with an Obi-Wan connection" in Rise of Skywalker.

Daisy Ridley says Rey could've been a Kenobi in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Rise of Skywalker wasn't the most warmly embraced of the Star Wars films when it released in December 2019, and that's on top of everything John Boyega aired out. In a certain sector of the fanbase, there are many viewers left feeling sore from some of the narrative choices — a big one being the decision to reveal Daisy Ridley's Rey as a descendant of Sith Lord Emperor Palpatine.

According to Ridley herself on a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance, the quandary of Rey's lineage went in many directions depending on the draft of the script. One of those directions of was making her a descendant of Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"At the beginning, there was toying with an Obi-Wan connection," Ridley told late-night guest host Josh Gad — which certainly would've given new meaning to Ewan McGregor's upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan series. "There were different versions, and then it really went to she was 'no one.'"

When Knives Out director Rian Johnson took the helm of the second movie of this trilogy, The Last Jedi, Rey seemed to reach the self-realization that she came from "no one," leaning into the idea that the Force can choose anyone regardless of lineage to become great. J.J. Abrams, who directed The Force Awakens, returned to take over The Rise of Skywalker.

"Then it came to Episode IX and J.J. pitched me the film and was like, 'Oh yeah, Palpatine's granddaddy,'" Ridley continued. "And I was like, 'Awesome.' And then two weeks later he was like, 'Oh, we're not sure.' So, it kept changing. So, then I was filming and I wasn't sure what the answer was gonna be."

