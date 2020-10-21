Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in Where the Crawdads Sing movie adaptation

Daisy Edgar-Jones is about to find out Where the Crawdads Sing.

On Wednesday, Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine announced Edgar-Jones will take on the lead role of Kya in the movie adaptation of the New York Times' best-selling novel, Where the Crawdads Sing. The English actress is best known for playing Marianne in the BBC/Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People.

Delia Owens' debut novel, Where the Crawdads Sing, tells the story of a young girl who, abandoned by her family, must find a way to survive living alone in the marshes of North Carolina. As she grows up, Kya yearns for human connection, but when her ex-boyfriend's dead body is found in the marsh, she soon finds herself the main suspect in a murder mystery.

Witherspoon selected the coming-of-age mystery novel as her Book Club pick back in September 2018 and announced her production company would bring the story to the screen in December 2018. Olivia Newman (Chicago Fire, First Match) is set to direct the film.