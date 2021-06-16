Dad recruits Mark Wahlberg, Randall Park, Jensen Ackles, and more for daughter's graduation video

Best dad ever?

TikTok user Faith Isabelle is going viral after sharing the graduation congratulations video her doting dad made, featuring several of her favorite celebrities.

While fans can often get video messages from various celebrities via paid services like Cameo, Faith said in another video that her dad, Jay, didn't use the service, nor does he have any special Hollywood connections. He's just resourceful.

"The only experience he has on TV is [game show] Wipeout'" Faith said in one of her TikTok videos, where she also revealed her dad is "an IT guy for the Marines."

"He emailed a lot of people," she said.

She offered a little follow-up, featuring her dad sharing his techniques. First, he made a list of the actors his daughter watched growing up. Then he sent out emails to various folks (like publicists) he often found through LinkedIn - on Thursdays.

"I think that's what my trick is - emailing people on Thursdays, that's when you get responses from people," he said in another TikTok video.

Garth Brooks sent a video too, but it didn't arrive in time for the first video, so Faith shared that in yet another post, where she also showed off a bevy of signed stuff from various folks. Lin-Manuel Miranda sent a handwritten note, and she got autographs from Robert Downey Jr., Daniel Radcliffe, and Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe.

Hope she's planning something spectacular for this year's Father's Day.

It's also worth noting that the first video carries congratulations from Full House's Lori Loughlin, who has kept a low profile since pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and going to prison for nearly two months in the college admissions scandal. It includes congrats from Drake Bell as well, who was arrested on attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles charges, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE earlier this month. (He has pleaded not guilty.)