Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt join Pinocchio remake as Blue Fairy, Jiminy Cricket
Keegan-Michael Key, Luke Evans, and Lorraine Bracco also join Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis' live-action remake.
Like the title character's nose, the cast for Disney's Pinocchio remake has grown quite a bit.
Cynthia Erivo will play the Blue Fairy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will voice Jiminy Cricket in Robert Zemeckis' live-action adaptation of the Disney classic, EW has learned. Also joining the cast are Luke Evans as the villainous (and terrifying) Coachman, Keegan-Michael Key as the sly fox Honest John (who sings the iconic tune "An Actor's Life for Me"), and Lorraine Bracco as the voice of Sofia the Seagull, a new character. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Flora & Ulysses) will voice Pinocchio.
These new cast members join Tom Hanks, who was reported to be in talks for the film back in 2018, as the kindly woodcarver Geppetto.
Zemeckis, who came on board to direct the long-gestating film last year, also penned the script with Chris Weitz. The remake will begin production this month in the U.K., and will be released on Disney+.
No release date for Pinocchio has been announced, but it's not the only adaptation of the classic tale currently in the works: a stop-motion version directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Ewan McGregor as Jiminy Cricket, along with Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, and Christoph Waltz, is currently scheduled to hit Netflix later this year.
