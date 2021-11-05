Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to defy gravity as Elphaba and Glinda in the Wicked movie

Wicked (Musical) type Stage genre Musical

Looks like rooming here at Shiz has been all sorted out: Universal's Wicked movie has found its Elphaba and Glinda.

After a long journey, the hit Broadway musical is finally coming to the big screen, and on Thursday, director Jon M. Chu (In the Heights) announced that he's landed his green and pink stars. Broadway breakout Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha, Harriet) will play Elphaba, while pop singer (and self-professed Wicked obsessive) Ariana Grande will play her bubbly roommate Glinda.

"Get ready for a match up like you've never seen!!!" Chu teased on Twitter. "In pink and green!!!"

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande | Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Both Grande and Erivo shared photos on Instagram of them reacting to the news with glee (as well as the flowers they sent each other). Erivo, of course, is no stranger to Broadway musicals, winning a Tony for her role in The Color Purple, while Grande has made her longtime love of Wicked well-known. (In 2018, she performed "The Wizard and I" as part of the show's televised anniversary celebration.)

The Wicked movie has long been in the works, and in 2020 original composer Stephen Schwartz told EW that "progress was being made" before the coronavirus pandemic delayed preproduction. Schwartz and original book writer Winnie Holzmann are collaborating on the screenplay adaptation, with Marc Platt on board to produce. Chu signed on to direct last year, and per Universal, the project is currently in development with production set to start in summer 2022 in the U.K.

