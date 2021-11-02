The reality TV veteran will star opposite Tom Berenger in the film.

The Challenge champ CT Tamburello tackling acting with lead role in The Most Dangerous Game remake

Chris "CT" Tamburello is tackling his biggest challenge yet.

One of The Challenge's most decorated champions is turning his attention to the big screen and has been cast as one of the leads in The Most Dangerous Game. Tamburello will star opposite Oscar nominee Tom Berenger (Platoon, The Big Chill, Inception) in the remake of the 1932 thriller, which was in turn based on a short story published in 1924.

The remake follows a shipwrecked father and son who wash up on mysterious island. Their nefarious host, Baron Von Wolf, reveals that the isle is his own personal game preserve — and human beings are the prey. Tamburello will play the role of big-game hunter Sanger Rainsford from the original story, and Berenger will play a man who has been hiding on the island and whose sanity is on the verge of collapse.

CT Tamburello CT Tamburello on 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' | Credit: MTV

The remake is written and directed by Justin Lee (Final Kill), and other cast members include Elissa Dowling, Kevin Porter, Eddie Finlay, and Randy Charach. The film is currently in production in the Pacific Northwest.

"I am beyond humbled to have such an amazing cast on this project and even more thankful that I get to shoot it in such a gorgeous location that I grew up in," Lee said in a statement to Deadline, which first reported the news. "What Chris has brought to the table in the role of Sanger is beyond exceptional and I am very excited for the world to get to see what he is capable of as an actor."

Tamburello is best known for winning MTV's long-running reality competition franchise The Challenge four times, including last season's Double Agents, during his impressive 18-season run. (He also made the final five additional times.) Famous for his dominating physical performances — and infamous for explosive physical altercations that got him kicked off the show in many of his earlier seasons — he can currently be seen competing on season 37's Spies, Lies, and Allies, which airs Wednesdays on MTV.

Tamburello also won two spin-off seasons for charity, Champs vs. Stars and Champs vs. Stars 2. He began his reality TV career on The Real World: Paris in 2003 and has a few acting credits to his name, including the 2019 horror film Habitual, but Most Dangerous Game marks his first major lead movie role.

