Hide your pets! The first Cruella trailer is here

The world was such a wholesome place until… Wednesday, when the first trailer for Cruella dropped, surely kicking off a spring craze for bold two-tone hair.

Disney's most glamorous villain (sorry to the Evil Queen) gets the live-action treatment in I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie's punk-rock take on Ms. de Vil's origin story, out in May. The prequel stars Emma Stone as the fur-crazed fashionista in 1970s London, long before she became an icon of killer '90s style as embodied by Glenn Close.

It's been almost a year and a half since Disney first teased Cruella's edgy aesthetic with a first-look photo of Stone as the title character, revealed in summer 2019 at D23 Expo. Now, the film's first trailer comes a day after the studio dropped a new poster consisting of a high-contrast black-and-white close-up of the wicked antiheroine.

"The thing is, I was born brilliant. Born bad — and a little bit mad," she tells us in the newly-unveiled footage, which first debuted on ABC's Good Morning America.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry as Cruella's henchmen Horace and Jasper, and Emma Thompson as the Baroness, the head of a fashion house where our budding villainess gets a job. Having been announced in 2013 and cast its leading lady in 2016, the project has had a long journey to the screen, passing between multiple writers before Dana Fox and Tony McNamara wrote the final version of the screenplay.

