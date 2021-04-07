Disney has unveiled a wild new look at its upcoming villain origin story also starring Emma Thompson.

Emma Stone's Cruella claws (and heels) come out in kickass new trailer

Cruella type Movie genre Crime

Comedy

Emma Stone is here to remind you that she can kick ass "in heels" in the new trailer for Disney's upcoming Cruella de Vil origin story.

The Oscar winner leads the new clip as an aspiring fashion designer named Estella, who leans into the film's titular alter ego after clashing with the menacing Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), the ruthless leader of a London fashion house.

Set against the backdrop of 1970s Britain, the new Cruella trailer teases the villainess' many confrontations with the Baroness as her plot combines a nefarious thirst for vengeance and her desire to dominate the fashion world.

One scene sees Cruella crashing one of the Baroness' prestigious parties, handily taking down her foe's henchmen as they try to apprehend her. "I'd like to remind you all that I'm doing this in heels," Stone quips amid the action.

She later hatches a plot to steal the Baroness' numerous Dalmatians, a clear reference to its source material: the classic Disney animated film 101 Dalmatians. Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser bring Cruella's henchmen, Jasper and Horace, to life in the live-action film.

I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie directed the film from a script written by Dana Fox (Isn't It Romantic) and Tony McNamara (The Favourite), based on a story by The Devil Wears Prada writer Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis.

Cruella is in theaters and on Disney+ beginning May 28. Watch the new trailer above.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.

Related content: