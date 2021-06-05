Cruella sequel already in the works at Disney

Cruella (2021 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Disney's got to give de Vil her due.

A Cruella sequel is already in early development at the studio, EW has confirmed, as the villainess origin story enters its second weekend of release. Director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara are both expected to return for a prospective follow-up. (Wait... wouldn't that just be 101 Dalmatians? Well, anyway.)

Cruella stars Emma Stone in the title role, an aspiring fashion designer who becomes the iconic Disney villain. Also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, the film was released in theaters and on Disney+ (for the "Premier Access" price of $30) on May 28, racking up $26.5 million at the box office over the long Memorial Day weekend.

"We are very pleased with Cruella's box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A's in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film."

EW's own Leah Greenblatt compared Cruella to The Devil Wears Prada in her review (as did several others), calling it "a heady exercise in style and scenery-chewing."

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of a sequel.

