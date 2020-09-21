Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, more get prehistoric in the new animated comedy.

The Croods type Movie genre Animated

Pre-historical hilarity ensues in the new trailer for The Croods' long-awaited sequel.

An ensemble cast lends their voices to the animated flick, which continues the story set forth seven years ago by the titular family. Returning to the big screen for the first time since 2013, the Croods — including Grug (Nicolas Cage), Eep (Emma Stone), Ugga (Catherine Keener), and Eep's significant other, Guy (Ryan Reynolds) — embark on an adventure to find a new place to live, only to encounter a potential threat far more menacing than the snarling beasts they've clashed with in the past: A new family inhabiting a walled-off paradise.

Image zoom Peacock Kids/Dreamworks Animation

Voiced by Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran, the Betterman clan and their idyllic abode (complete with sophisticated inventions, elaborate tree house, and irrigation fields) forces the Croods to consider their standing in the world, as their sensibilities clash with their highly evolved acquaintances as they both struggle to survive in a rapidly changing world.

Upon its original theatrical run, The Croods grossed more than $587 million worldwide before receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Film of the year.

Directed by Trolls and Kung Fu Panda franchise alum Joel Crawford, The Croods: A New Age is slated to open in theaters on Nov. 25. Watch the new trailer above.

