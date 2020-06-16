Watch the bonkers trailer for the Wakaliwood action movie Crazy World

The terms "zero budget" and "micro budget" get bandied around a lot. But it's hard to top — or should that be bottom? — the lack of resources available to Ugandan action director Isaac Nabwana. The filmmaker first came to international attention when the trailer for his film Who Killed Captain Alex? went viral — which is very impressive given that the movie itself reportedly cost a mere $85. The director's special sauce? Nabwana overcomes the lack of big-budget effects and A-list stars with enthusiasm, exuberant casts, and fourth wall-breaking commentary from a "video joker" called VJ Emmie.

The latest film to be released Stateside from Nabwana's "Wakaliwood" studio is Crazy World, which is being distributed by Alamo Drafthouse. The film concerns a gang of child-snatching mobsters who make the fatal mistake of kidnapping the Waka Stars, a team of pint-sized kung-fu masters who soon turn their cunning wits and deadly skills upon their captors.

"Isaac and the Wakaliwood team are producing some of the most blissful entertainment on the planet right now, and we are unbelievably proud and excited to share their special magic with the world," Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League said in a statement.

Crazy World is now available for rental and purchase on Alamo On Demand.

Exclusively watch the film's trailer, above.