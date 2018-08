Crazy Rich Asians: What a day in the life would really cost

The film opens in the 1990s with Eleanor Young (Michelle Yeoh) attempting to claim her family’s reservation for the swankiest luxury suite at the Calthorpe hotel in London. When met with a racist concierge, she proves just how rich they are by calling her husband, who immediately buys the hotel. The Calthorpe is an invention, but London’s renowned Savoy hotel is a close proxy — a home away from home in Britain’s capital city for the richest among us with a storied history. The Royal Suite is the best the Savoy has to offer, with a selection of rooms with views of the Thames, a 24-hour butler and entourage at your fingertips, and a chauffered Rolls Royce at your disposal. The current running price is 14,000 pounds per night, or nearly $18,000.