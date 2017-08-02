Coyote Ugly: Where Are They Now?

Lynskey wowed audiences when she was only sixteen as half of a murderous teenage duo (with Kate Winslet) in Heavenly Creatures. After taking two years off to go to school, she returned to the screen as a step-sister in Ever After. In Coyote Ugly, she portrayed Gloria, the best friend whom Perabo’s Violet leaves behind in New Jersey (though Violet returns for her wedding and Gloria travels to New York for Violet’s breakthrough performance at the Bowery Ballroom). Since then, Lynskey has become the darling of indie filmmakers in movies like Away We Go, Hello I Must Be Going, and They Came Together. She’s also left a lasting impression on television with a memorable recurring role as Charlie Sheen’s obsessive neighbor Rose on Two and a Half Men and as Michelle Pierson, one of the four individuals at the heart of HBO’s Togetherness. She also plays Molly Strand in Castle Rock, a TV series based on the stories of Stephen King.