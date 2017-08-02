Coyote Ugly: Where Are They Now?

Maureen Lee Lenker
July 27, 2018 at 02:03 PM EDT
<p>It&rsquo;s been 18 years since we stepped inside the walls of the Coyote Ugly Saloon and met the likes of Lil (Maria Bello), Cammie (Izabella Miko), Zoe (Tyra Banks), and Rachel (Bridget Moynahan). Violet (Piper Perabo) sets out for New York City with dreams of becoming a songwriter, but finds herself sidetracked by her &ldquo;day job&rdquo; as a bartender at the titular Coyote Ugly, based on the popular real life chain of bars. Our leading lady gets her happy ending, but as for that cast&#8230;seventeen&nbsp;years later, where are they now?</p>
Catching up with the coyotes

<p>Perabo scored a major breakout role as Violet Sanford, a Jersey girl who dreams of making it big in New York. The actress went on to a steady stream of movie roles, including memorable parts in <em>The Prestige </em>and <em>Looper. </em>One of her biggest hits came in 2010 with USA&rsquo;s <em>Covert Affairs, </em>in which she starred as CIA operative Annie Walker. Most recently, Perabo headlined ABC&rsquo;s short-lived 2016 series <em>Notorious.</em></p>
Piper Perabo (Violet Sanford)

<p>Australian actor Adam Garcia made his U.S. film debut as Violet&rsquo;s love interest who helps her overcome her stage fright. Garcia went on to feature in several other early 2000s films, including&nbsp;<em>Riding in Cars with Boys</em>&nbsp;(opposite Drew Barrymore)<em>. </em>Most notably, he helped create the role of Fiyero in workshop productions of <em>Wicked </em>and went on to portray him in the West End production. In recent years, he&rsquo;s returned to his theatrical roots and primarily worked on the British stage. He earned a 2012 Olivier Nomination for his portrayal of Bill Calhoun/Lucentia in the Old Vic production of <em>Kiss Me Kate. </em> In 2015, he appeared in Kenneth Branagh&rsquo;s production of Shakespeare&rsquo;s <em>The Winter&rsquo;s Tale.</em></p>
Adam Garcia (Kevin O’Donnell)

<p>Goodman was the biggest name on the <em>Coyote Ugly </em>roster when the film debuted in 2000, portraying Bill, Violet&rsquo;s loving but overprotective father. He had already become a massive star on television with his role as patriarch Dan Connor on the groundbreaking sitcom <em>Roseanne, </em>and established himself as a major acting talent on the big screen with a wide range of characters including his earliest roles in the Coen Brothers&#8217; unofficial acting company. Goodman has remained a force to be reckoned with, excelling in everything from animation (<em>Monsters, Inc.</em>) to TV (<em>Damages</em>,<em> Treme</em>,<em> Alpha House</em>) to film (<em>Patriots Day</em>,<em> Atomic Blonde</em>,<em> 10 Cloverfield Lane</em>). Recently, he made headlines for his portrayal of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the highly acclaimed 42nd season of <em>Saturday Night Live.</em></p>
John Goodman (Bill)

<p>Maria Bello had already made a name for herself as pediatrician Dr. Anna Del Amico on <em>ER </em>when she booked the role of tough bar owner Lil in <em>Coyote Ugly. </em>She went on to a string of film and television projects, including a Golden Globe-nominated turn in <em>A History of Violence </em>and memorable roles in <em>Prisoners</em>,<em> Secret Window</em>, and <em>The Jane Austen Book Club. </em>Recently, Bello has concentrated her energies on television with the short-lived Americanized version of <em>Prime Suspect </em>and a recurring role on the Amazon drama,&nbsp;<em>Goliath. </em>The actress landed&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2017/07/27/ncis-maria-bello/">a series regular role</a>&nbsp;on the 15th season of CBS&#8217; juggernaut <em>NCIS.</em></p>
Maria Bello (Lil)

<p>The Polish actress/dancer made her American film debut in <em>Coyote Ugly </em>as Cammie, one of three girls who befriends Violet and welcomes her into the fold as a performer/server at the bar. Miko went on to do more film work, including portraying the role originated by Julia Stiles in the 2006 sequel to&nbsp;<em>Save the Last Dance</em>. She has continued to capitalize on her background as a dancer, appearing in music videos for The Killers and Billy Idol, as well as&nbsp;<em>Step Up: All In. </em>However, she is most recognizable for her steady work as a television guest star with recurring roles on <em>Deadwood </em>and <em>Chicago Fire </em>and one-off appearances on&nbsp;<em>Shooter</em>,<em> The Mick</em>, and <em>Blue Bloods. </em></p>
Izabella Miko (Cammie)

<p>Banks was already one of the top-earning supermodels in the world when she took on the role of Zoe, another one of the servers/performers working at the <em>Coyote Ugly </em>saloon. The first African-American woman to be featured on the cover of&nbsp;<em>Sports</em> <em>Illustrated</em>&#8216;s swimsuit issue<em>, </em>Banks dipped her toes into acting on <em>The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air </em>and as doll-brought-to-life Eve in the Disney Channel original movie,&nbsp;<em>Life-Size. </em>After&nbsp;<em>Coyote Ugly, </em>she became a media mogul with the launch of her hit reality series,&nbsp;<em>America&rsquo;s Next Top Model,&nbsp;</em>and daytime talk show,&nbsp;<em>The Tyra Banks Show. </em>Banks continues to dominate in multiple spheres as a beauty mogul, producer, writer, and host.</p>
Tyra Banks (Zoe)

<p>Moynahan began her career as a model but had her first major role in a feature film as Rachel, the third gal in the trio of <em>Coyote Ugly </em>bartenders. Around the same time, she began appearing in the recurring role of Natasha, Mr. Big&rsquo;s wife (later, ex-wife), on <em>Sex and the City. </em>She has since made memorable film appearances in <em>I, Robot</em>,<em> The Sum of All Fears</em>,<em> Serendipity</em>, and the <em>John Wick </em>films. Moynahan has been most visible on television, particularly as Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan on CBS&rsquo; procedural <em>Blue Bloods. </em></p>
Bridget Moynahan (Rachel)

<p>Lynskey wowed audiences when she was only sixteen as half of a murderous teenage duo (with Kate Winslet) in <em>Heavenly Creatures. </em>After taking two years off to go to school, she returned to the screen as a step-sister in <em>Ever After</em>. In <em>Coyote Ugly, </em>she portrayed Gloria, the best friend whom Perabo&rsquo;s Violet leaves behind in New Jersey (though Violet returns for her wedding and Gloria travels to New York for Violet&rsquo;s breakthrough performance at the Bowery Ballroom). Since then, Lynskey has become the darling of indie filmmakers in movies like <em>Away We Go</em>,<em> Hello I Must Be Going</em>, and <em>They Came Together. </em>She&rsquo;s also left a lasting impression on television with a memorable recurring role as Charlie Sheen&rsquo;s obsessive neighbor Rose on <em>Two and a Half Men </em>and as Michelle Pierson, one of the four individuals at the heart of HBO&rsquo;s <em>Togetherness. </em>She also plays Molly Strand in <em>Castle Rock, </em>a TV series based on the stories of Stephen King.</p>
Melanie Lynskey (Gloria)

