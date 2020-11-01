Courteney Cox revisited her Scream 3 bangs for Halloween
The actress plays news reporter Gail Weathers in horror franchise.
There is some debate among followers of horror — and haircuts — about whether the severe bangs Courteney Cox's news reporter character Gale Weathers sports in 2000's Scream 3 is the worst thing in the Wes Craven-directed threequel, or one of the best. Now, Cox herself has addressed the subject, posting a photo to Instagram on Halloween of the actress revisiting that hairstyle with help from Ghostface.
Cox's accompanying message? "Not the bangs!!!!!!!!"
Cox is reprising the role of Gale Weathers in the upcoming fifth Scream film, which costars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega. The movie is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence. The pair previously directed 2019's Ready or Not. The fifth Scream movie will be released Jan. 14, 2022.
See that image of Cox below.
