Courteney Cox revisited her Scream 3 bangs for Halloween

There is some debate among followers of horror — and haircuts — about whether the severe bangs Courteney Cox's news reporter character Gale Weathers sports in 2000's Scream 3 is the worst thing in the Wes Craven-directed threequel, or one of the best. Now, Cox herself has addressed the subject, posting a photo to Instagram on Halloween of the actress revisiting that hairstyle with help from Ghostface.