Courteney Cox to reprise role of Gale Weathers in new Scream movie

Courteney Cox will reprise her role as news reporter Gale Weathers in the upcoming fifth film in the Scream franchise. Back in May, it was announced that Cox's former husband David Arquette, who plays Dewey Riley in the horror series, will also reprise his role for the movie.

This new Scream is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – of the filmmaking group Radio Silence – from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Image zoom Everett Collection

“We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney," said Radio Silence in a statement. "We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!”

The film's principal photography will take place in Wilmington, N.C.

Cox announced her involvement in the new film on Instagram.