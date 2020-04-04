Self-isolating horror director battles a Guillermo del Toro action figure in amazing short

In horror circles, director Mike Mendez is almost as famous for his collection of movie-related toys and action figures as he is for his overseeing of such movies as The Gravedancers, Big Ass Spider!, Lavalantula, The Last Heist, and 2016's Dolph Lundgren-starring Don't Kill It. In fact, when Mendez was making Don't Kill It he couldn't resist inviting Lundgren to his place partly so the director could show off his prized merch from the actor's films Rocky IV and Masters of the Universe.

“I make no effort to hide that I am a hardcore geek and, much like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, have a massive action figure collection,” Mendez told EW at the time. “One of my favorite moments in the production was having Dolph come over to my house. I got some amazing photographs of him holding his Ivan Drago figure, reuniting him with Castle Grayskull. He was a good sport. He was like, ‘Oh my god, what a little geek! I love him!'”

Now Mendez has put his collection to good use as props in an utterly charming — and utterly foul-mouthed — short he shot while self-isolating and originally posted on Instagram. Titled There Can Be Only One, the film is a deranged orgy of stop-motion animation which finds the director battling his own Guillermo del Toro action figure. Why? Well as the plastic version of the Oscar-winner says, there can be "only one chubby pale Latino filmmaker per household."

Watch There Can Be Only One above.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: