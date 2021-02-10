Not all heroes wear capes, but they want you to wear masks.

Watch Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and more mask up for new pandemic PSA

Even superheroes need to mask up during the coronavirus pandemic.

That's the message in a new PSA that reimagines many of your favorite movie characters in masks.

Created from a partnership between the Ad Council, the CDC, and WarnerMedia, the Mask Up America PSA features Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, Harley Quinn, and more characters from Warner Bros. films covering up like we all have to during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know that face masks continue to be one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves against the virus, and we're truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message," Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman said in a statement to press Wednesday.

According to projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in late-January, if 95 percent of all Americans wore a mask, nearly 22,000 lives could be saved by May 2021.

