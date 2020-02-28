Bond, Mulan, BTS, and more: How coronavirus is hitting Hollywood

As the number of those infected by coronavirus continues to spread, enflaming concerns from health organizations worldwide, Hollywood is already taking steps in preparation for a massive impact on the industry.

Movie theaters have almost entirely closed down in China, which makes up one of the largest percentages of Hollywood's international box office revenue. The financial loss is expected to be in the billions, according to some analysts. China alone reports a still inflating tally of infected in the tens of thousands, while cases have spiked in Korea and Italy. The virus continues to spread throughout Europe, and the Centers for Disease Control warned of a future spread to the United States.

Studios remain on alert. The Walt Disney Company is in a "wait and see" mode for its upcoming releases and will continue to adjust plans as needed, EW has learned. This year, there haven't been major releases for any of its films in China, with the exception of the Oscar-winning Searchlight Pictures title Jojo Rabbit that hit the art-house circuit.

It's unclear when Disney would be able to bring Chinese theaters Mulan, considered a high-stakes film for not only being a remake of such an important animated movie that pushed the needle forward for Asian representation on screen, but also the Mulan legend's significance in Chinese culture. The film stars Chinese actress Liu Yifei, who is already known by the Chinese markets through her past work.

"I certainly wasn't aware of how deeply important [the legend] is to Mainland Chinese — all children are taught it," director Niki Caro said in a recent Hollywood Reporter interview. "She is so meaningful that many places I went, people would say, 'Well, she comes from my village.' It was wonderful to feel that profound connection — but also terrifying." Mulan will premiere in the U.S. on March 27.

In a similar move, MGM's United Artists Releasing and Universal Pictures International canceled the premiere and press tour for No Time to Die, the James Bond film starring Daniel Craig and Rami Malek, in China out of concerns. According to Deadline, the film was initially planned for a red-carpet rollout in Beijing in April before taking the cast to other parts of the country. No Time to Die will be released in certain international territories on April 2 ahead of a U.S. release on April 10. Previous Bond film Spectre made $83.5 million in China, while Skyfall made $59.3 million.

A representative for Universal declined to comment on this story.

Paramount Pictures recently announced it's "altering production plan" for Mission: Impossible 7, starring Tom Cruise. The film's three-week shoot in Venice, Italy was halted when local officials shut down public gatherings. As of now, at least 650 cases of infection and 17 cases of death have been reported in Italy.

“During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts," Paramount said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

For Warner Bros., concerns are low at the moment, given that the studio doesn't have a film being released in April. We're told an international presence wasn't on the docket for Ben Affleck's The Way Back, in U.S. theaters March 6. The Batman, the studio's big blockbuster with Robert Pattinson that is currently filming, is set up in the U.K., which so far has a low number of infected citizens. However, officials expect more cases to emerge.

A representative for Sony did not respond to EW's request for comment.

Adam Aron, head of AMC movie theaters, remarked during an earnings call that 22 out of 47 theater locations in Italy are now closed for a week. "Milan and its environment aren’t on a quarantine or lockdown," he said. "We did it to cooperate with local government as a precaution."

We're also beginning to see TV productions halt in light of the virus. CBS moved to temporarily suspend production on The Amazing Race season 33. After filming three episodes, the world-traveling contestants had only visited England and Scotland.

"All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home. At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it," a statement from a CBS spokesperson reads. "Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities." A new start date hasn't been determined.

Beyond the studio setting, festivals and other industry events are taking a precautionary approach.

As Cannes, France reported its first case of coronavirus, organizers behind the Cannes Film Festival, which typically announces its lineup in April before the event in May, are monitoring the situation. "As of today, it is still premature to express assumptions on an event scheduled in two months and a half," a spokesperson for the festival said in a statement to Variety. "In due course and depending on the occurrences, the Festival de Cannes will naturally take all the necessary measures, aiming at ensuring the protection of all attendees and preserving their health during the event in Cannes, under the responsibility of public authorities, in particular the State and the City of Cannes."

March's SXSW Film Festival is proceeding as planned. However, organizers are working "closely with local, state, and federal agencies year-round to plan for a safe event," per a statement. "Where travel has been impacted, especially in the case of China, we are seeing a handful of cancellations. However, we are on par with years past in regard to registrants who are unable to attend. We are increasing our efforts to prevent the spread of germs per Austin Public Health’s recommendations, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary.”

In the theme park sector, Universal Studios Japan announced a "temporary closure" of the park from Saturday, Feb. 29 to Sunday, March 15. "The period that we are closed may change according to the situation and in that case we will make further announcement," a statement reads. "All tickets can be refundable only by your travel agency not in the park." Tokyo Disneyland Resort also closed its Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks "out of consideration for the health and safety of our guests and cast members" from Feb. 29 to March 15.

Outside of Hollywood, boy band BTS dropped four tour dates in Seoul, South Korea and Green Day nixed tour stops in Asia. "We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon," a according to a statement from Green Day.

