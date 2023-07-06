Jon Hamm is going back to the office.

The Mad Men alum's latest cubicle-set project is Corner Office, which premiered at last year's Tribeca Film Festival. EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer for the workplace comedy that will give you similar vibes to that of Office Space, Severance, and maybe even a little bit of Black Mirror.

Corner Office stars Hamm as misfit Orson, who finds himself trapped in the absurdities of corporate life in his new job. But the emphasis is on "absurd," as Orson is constantly reminded to "think about the floor" and no one responds to his broad, disarming smile the way his former colleagues did.

Jon Hamm 'Corner Office' Jon Hamm stars in 'Corner Office' | Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

But everything changes when he discovers... the room. The luxurious Mad Men-style office inspires him, but its existence is also somehow a secret that no one wants to acknowledge. Is it psychological warfare waged by his new employer, or is Orson just on drugs?

The cast includes Danny Pudi (Community), Christopher Heyerdahl (Peacemaker), and Sarah Gadon (True Detective). The film is also directed by Joachim Back in his feature film debut and written by Ted Kupper.

Corner Office premieres in theaters and On Demand/digital on Aug. 4. Watch the exclusive first trailer above.

